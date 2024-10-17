Russia warns Israel not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia warns Israel against even a hypothetical possibility of an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, it would be catastrophic, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We have repeatedly warned and continue to warn and caution [Israel] against even hypothetically considering the possibility of an attack on [Iran's] nuclear facilities and nuclear infrastructure. This would be a catastrophic development and a complete rejection of the existing postulates in the sphere of nuclear security," the sernior diplomat said.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran’s armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups. Tehran said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted.

The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack.

On October 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Laos that carrying out threats to strike Tehran's peaceful nuclear facilities in response to an Iranian missile attack on Israel would be a very serious provocation.