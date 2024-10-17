Israel may strike Iran soon — media

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. Israel may retaliate against Iran in the coming days following a missile attack on the Jewish state, according to Israeli officials quoted by The Washington Post.

They stated that no final decision has been made regarding which targets will be chosen for retaliation. However, CNN reported on October 16, citing sources, that the US expects Israel to strike before the US presidential election on November 5. According to the report, Israel's attack plan is ready, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured Washington that the operation will be limited to military targets, avoiding oil and nuclear facilities. On October 15, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed that Israel would give Iran a "precise and deadly response."

Iran had launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.