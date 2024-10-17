Harris close on Trump’s heels, latest poll shows

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is trailing Republican Donald Trump by just one point in the latest public opinion poll from Rasmussen Reports.

According to it, 48% of respondents say they are going to vote for Trump in November's presidential election, while 47% will cast their ballot for Harris. Meanwhile, 3% of them said they will vote for some other candidate. Another 3% were undecided.

The poll was conducted online and by phone on October 10 and from October 13 to October 15. More than 2,000 potential US voters took part in it. The margin of error was 2%.

Rasmussen’s last poll from just one week earlier saw Trump at 48% and Harris at 46%.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 5. The Democrats were expected to be represented by the current US president, Joe Biden. However, following his poor performance at the June debate with Trump, he opted to withdraw from the race and endorsed Harris. She was later formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.