Russia not threat to Hungary, rest of EU — Hungarian minister

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. Hungary considers itself and other NATO countries to be under no threat from Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told The Pioneer, a German news outlet.

The head of the Hungarian government was interviewed by the outlet during his visit to Berlin on October 14. When asked by journalists if he feared a Russian attack, Orban said that he found such a question simply ridiculous. "Hungary is a member of NATO, and NATO is rather powerful," the prime minister pointed out. He believes that "Russia would be crazy to attack NATO."

"How can they attack Germany, France, the United States or Hungary when these countries are NATO members?" the politician added.