DONETSK, October 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military created strongly fortified areas and a network of underpasses near Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) recently liberated by Russian troops, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Thursday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on October 3 that the Battlegroup East had liberated the town of Ugledar in the DPR in decisive operations.

"As fighters say, the enemy built serious fortifications in the Ugledar direction and created a network of underpasses and gun emplacements under concrete slabs but fighters from the Primorye Region already have the experience of storming such positions. For example, they methodically bombard strongholds by munitions dropped from drones until the enemy’s ammunition detonates," the ministry said in a statement.

As Russian servicemen say, the enemy is poorly trained and only few fighters, largely foreign mercenaries, put up fierce resistance while the others try to retreat or surrender.

"Previously, they always had documents with them and were trained at NATO bases but this is not the case now. They have no time to train troops and immediately throw them into battle," the assault team commander with the call sign Saval said.

The assault team gunner with the call sign Ship pointed out that Ukrainian troops did not even return fire. "They simply shout that they do not want to fight and raise their hands. They say: we have been grabbed from work or a dog walk, loaded into vehicles, given uniforms and sent to the front," he specified.

As the ministry pointed out, the personnel of Russian assault groups are constantly trained in the rear areas of the special military operation. They scrutinize possible scenarios of each assault operation at practice ranges. This thorough training helps them accomplish their combat objectives of liberating communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic with minimum losses.

"This is all practiced to achieve automatism in how to carry out assault operations. Servicemen carry out full-scale preparations for each combat assignment," the instructor with the call sign Volchara said.