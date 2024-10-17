Yearly plan for staffing of armed forces with contract servicemen 78% complete — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces’ yearly staffing plan for contract servicemen has been fulfilled by 78% by mid-October, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, calling this rate "rather good."

"Today, we will continue our work on the staffing of the armed forces with contract servicemen. By mid-October of this year, the set yearly goal has been fulfilled by 78%. Overall, this rate is rather good," Medvedev said during a meeting. The video was published on his VK page.

He called to prevent delays and other staffing problems.

Medvedev disclosed that he visited a recruitment station in the Yaroslavl Region together with employees of the Russian Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday.

"Compared to the previous year, the situation looks much better now. No systemic violations in the accounting of servicemen have been found, but individual problems are still there. We will talk about them, of course. We will definitely need to work to eliminate all problems," the official said.

Earlier in July, Medvedev said that 190,000 people signed up for the contract service in the Russian Armed Forces in the first six months of 2024.