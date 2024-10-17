Malaysia confirms intention to join BRICS to its countries — deputy minister

TOKYO, October 17. /TASS/. Malaysia's authorities have confirmed to the BRICS countries the intention to join the association, the Bernama news agency reported, citing the kingdom's Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong.

According to him, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan sent official letters to the foreign ministers of nine BRICS member states confirming Kuala Lumpur's intention to join the association. "The presence of a senior Malaysian minister at the BRICS Outreach/BRICS Plus Summit at the end of October presents a valuable opportunity to garner support from BRICS leaders," the deputy minister noted, referring to the upcoming international event to be held in Kazan.

On July 28, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that his country had sent an application for BRICS membership to Russia. According to him, this will have a considerable potential for both sides. In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that as the BRICS chair, Russia will help Malaysia promote its interest to the partnership with the association.

Russia assumed the one-year rotating chairmanship of the BRICS group on January 1, 2024. On Moscow’s watch, BRICS will carry out over 250 events covering a wide range of issues. The key event of Russia’s chairmanship will be the BRICS summit in October 2024 in Russia’s Kazan.