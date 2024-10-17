BRICS expansion signals Asia’s disappointment with US order — Chinese expert

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. The rapid expansion of BRICS reflects disappointment in Asian countries with US foreign policy and the American world order, which Washington is trying to dictate everywhere, Sun Peisong, a researcher at the Institute of World Development under the Development Research Center of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China stated.

"Most Asian nations leaning toward BRICS is a sign of their disappointment with the US-led economic order," he writes in an article published in the Global Times newspaper.

The Chinese political scientist notes that the United States’ desire to form its own "economic camp" in the world runs counter to the interests of Asian countries, for which stimulating growth remains a priority issue. "Development is the key factor driving them toward BRICS," says the author, according to whom open markets should be considered the basis for progress for all countries in the region.

Sun Peisong draws attention to the growing gap between the positions of Asian countries on the problems of socio-economic development and the Indo-Pacific strategy of the American authorities. He points out that the United States, through political pressure, is trying to ensure that when solving problems in the region, countries "take one side or another" in the prism of Washington’s rivalry with Beijing.

The expert recalls that Asian countries already have "more stable domestic political foundations" than in the past, so the American directive on so-called support for the United States’ efforts in confronting China is not included in their agenda. As Sun Peisong clarified, the trend of joining BRICS has become "a prominent phenomenon in the field of diplomacy." He recalls that, following Syria, Sri Lanka has recently applied to join the association. Among other countries intending to become members of the group, he mentioned Malaysia and Thailand.

"The growing desire of many countries to join the BRICS family shows that emerging economies are seeking new international multilateral mechanisms, represented by the cooperation of the "Greater BRICS," (referring to BRICS+ - TASS)," the expert emphasized. According to him, this process should "better reflect the dynamics of this new world."

BRICS expansion

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, while South Africa joined it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became its full members. The BRICS Summit in Kazan is going to become the association’s key event during Russia’s chairmanship.