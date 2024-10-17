MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 250 servicemen, with another six surrendering as prisoners of war (POWs) over the past day in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost over 23,850 servicemen since fighting began in the region. Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Over the day, the Russian military repelled six enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Zeleny Shlyakh, Lyubimovka, Tolsty Lug, Nizhny Klin and Russkaya Konopelka.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued their offensive and struck Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novy Put, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region.

- Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the past day, the enemy lost more than 250 servicemen, 15 armored vehicles, including five tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, among them one Swedish-made CV-90 IFV, 8 armored fighting vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces, including two US-made M777 howitzers and a British-made L119 artillery gun, a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), 4 mortars and 4 other motor vehicles. Six Ukrainian servicemen were captured.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to around 23,850 servicemen, 165 tanks, 77 infantry fighting vehicles, 100 armored personnel carriers, as well as 942 armored combat vehicles.

Volunteer unit

- More than 200 people have joined the BARS-Kursk volunteer unit to carry out tasks in the conditions of the counterterrorism operation ongoing in the region, the press service of the Kursk Mayor's Office reported.