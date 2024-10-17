Gazan GDP plummeted 85% over year — ILO

GENEVA, October 17. /TASS/. The GDP of the Gaza Strip fell by 84.7% since the time of conflict aggravation and the unemployment rate reached 79.7%, the International Labor Organization, a specialized UN agency, said in its report.

According to ILO estimates, the GDP fell by 84.7% in the Gaza Strip and by 21.7% in the West Bank. Overall, GDP contraction in the "Occupied Palestinian Territory" (OPT) stood at 32.2% and became the unprecedented drop in the latest history, ILO said.

"In the West Bank, the unemployment rate averaged 34.9 per cent between early October 2023 and the end of September 2024, while in Gaza it averaged a staggering 79.7 per cent," the Organization added.