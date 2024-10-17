Russian, Chinese ships arrive at Qingdao port after joint patrols in Asia-Pacific region

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese ships have entered the Qingdao port after completing joint patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, the press service of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported.

"A detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy entered China’s port of Qingdao after completing the fourth joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region," the statement said.

The press service recalled that from the Russian detachment was represented by the Pacific Fleet’s Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ships.

According to the press service, the Russian ships will remain in Qingdao until October 20. Within the framework of the visit, Russia and China plan to hold joint cultural and sports events with the participation of sailors from friendly countries. As part of the program of the Russian sailors' stay in Qingdao, a number of excursions to the city's sights are planned.

Ships of the Russian and Chinese navies started patrolling the Asia-Pacific region after participating in the Beibu/Interaction-2024 joint naval exercise in the Sea of Okhotsk. During the patrols, the ships' crews traveled more than 6,000 nautical miles, conducted a number of training and combat drills, including anti-submarine defense and sea rescue.