World Press Photo organizers confirm TASS photographer's victory amid ceremony snub

THE HAGUE, April 14. /TASS/. TASS photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko's images remain part of the World Press Photo exhibition, and his victory in the regional selection is not being revoked despite his not being invited to the awards ceremony, Andrew Davis, public relations manager of the international contest, told TASS.

"His work is still welcome in the exhibition, it is also visible on our website, and he is still considered a winner," Davis stated.

Tereshchenko's photographs, captured during anti-government rallies in Georgia, won the European region selection in the Series of Shots category and will now vie for the World Press Photo of the Year. The winner and two runners-up will be announced at a ceremony scheduled to be held on April 17 in Amsterdam.

According to Davis, the Russian photojournalist's snub from the event had no bearing on choosing the global winner. "The Photo of the Year winner was decided during the judging in February. His [Tereshchenko’s] work was considered alongside all other images made in 2024. I can confirm that the Photo of the Year (and two finalists) has not changed since the global jury's decision," Davis pointed out.

On April 11, the contest organizers announced they had withdrawn Tereshchenko's invitation to attend the May awards ceremony in Amsterdam, citing rising tensions across the European continent as the reason.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the decision goes against the spirit of journalistic solidarity. The photographer himself said he was not surprised by the news, adding that he was nevertheless happy about the victory and proud that Russia was among the winners.