All African states to take part in Russia-Africa meeting of foreign ministers in Sirius

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. All African countries have confirmed the participation in the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa partnership forum on the federal territory of Sirius in November, Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"All," he said when asked how many ministers have already confirmed their participation in the forum’s ministerial meeting.

Asked whether all countries have already requested bilateral meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Bogdanov answered in the affirmative. "All. Of course, all," he said.

The ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa partnership forum will be held on the federal territory of Sirius on November 9-10, 2024.