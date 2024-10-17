EU, West losing Ukraine conflict — Hungarian PM Orban

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. The European Union and Western countries are losing the conflict in Ukraine, as evidenced by the situation on the battlefield, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Germany’s The Pioneer news website during his October 14 visit to Berlin.

"We’re losing. Someone has to be held responsible for that. Many European leaders, led by the European Commission, have chosen to enter this war by siding with Ukraine and providing financial support. We are acting as if it was our own war, and now we are losing. This indicates that we have adopted an unsuccessful strategy in this conflict," the prime minister said.

"I’m surprised the Germans can’t see that we’re losing. It becomes obvious if you look at the facts. If you examine the military situation on the battlefield, the events taking place, and the scale and real capabilities of the two opposing sides, it is clear that we are heading toward defeat," Orban added.