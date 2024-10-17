Russian forces liberate Maksimilyanovka community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the community of Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 45 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck three Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 45 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Liptsy and Volchansk directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd air assault and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Russkaya Lozovaya and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 45 personnel and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd tank, 43rd, 67th, 77th and 116th mechanized, 3rd assault, 110th territorial defense and 27th National Guard brigades near the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Lozovaya, Pershotravnevoye and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosadovoye and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 44th mechanized and 1st National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 460 personnel, four pickup trucks, a British-made 105mm L119 artillery gun, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and six field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 965 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 965 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 30th, 54th and 93rd mechanized, 59th motorized infantry, 143rd and 144th infantry, 46th airmobile, 79th air assault and 116th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka, Seversk, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Kurakhovo, Ilyinka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 81st airmobile brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 965 personnel, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 530 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy howitzers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 33rd and 151st mechanized, 142nd and 152nd infantry, 25th airborne, 95th air assault, 119th territorial defense and 2nd National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Nikolayevka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeisk, Selidovo, Tsukurino and Berestki in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled 10 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 53rd, 100th and 157th mechanized, 5th assault and 68th jaeger brigades, 78th air assault regiment and 425th assault battalion," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 530 personnel, four pickup trucks, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 105 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 105 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 127th and 241st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Storozhevoye, Dobrovolye and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 105 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles and a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot and two materiel depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 31st and 117th mechanized, 141st infantry, 121st and 124th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreyevka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Osokorovka and Kamyshany in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, six motor vehicles, a 152mm Giatsint-B field gun and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian forces strike energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial sector over past day

Russian forces struck energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure sites providing for the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, and also massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 141 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 43 Ukrainian UAVs, five HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five US-made HIMARS rockets and 43 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 33,747 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,634 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,472 multiple rocket launchers, 16,304 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,313 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.