BERLIN, October 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has no chance to implement his so-called peace settlement plan, which involves the country's joining NATO, strikes with long-range weapons deep into Russia and Kiev’s allies protecting Ukrainian territory from Russian attacks, the RND news outlet reported.

According to it, Zelensky's proposed plan is "as far from reality as <...> [the Ukrainian armed forces] are from victory on the battlefield." The news outlet recalled that only a country not engaged in hostilities can receive an invitation from NATO. It said that Kiev would have to try alone to expand the conflict into Russian territory, for which it "hardly has the strength." Finally, Ukraine's NATO and European allies will not go to the trouble of shooting down Russian drones on their own. Thus, the plan "has little chance of being implemented," the article said.

On October 16, Zelensky presented his plan for ending the conflict, in which he ruled out territorial concessions. It includes a call for an immediate invitation to NATO, the transfer of new military aid to Ukraine, long-range strikes deep inside Russia, and the use of European air defenses to protect Ukrainian territory. The plan also calls for the creation of some kind of "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" on Ukrainian territory and the post-conflict reconstruction of the country with the assistance of Western countries. The document contains secret annexes that were presented only to NATO states with significant military capabilities.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Zelensky's ideas as a series of incoherent slogans. According to her, he is pushing NATO into a direct conflict with Russia.