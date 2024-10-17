Scholz says nothing changes in Germany’s position, decisions on Ukraine

BRUSSELS, October 17. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that nothing in Germany’s position and decisions on Ukraine will change after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky publicly presented his plan to settle the conflict.

"You know Germany’s position on the issues touched on here. Nothing will change in it," Scholz said upon arrival at the EU summit. "But I want to say very clearly that the most important thing is that we are in solidarity and discuss what is possible. The focus is on allocating funds so that Ukraine can defend itself," the chancellor said.

"Otherwise, there are strategic issues that need to be discussed. You know what decisions I have made, and nothing will change in them," Scholz assured.

The head of the German government claimed that "Ukraine can rely" on the EU countries. He recalled the decision to allocate a loan to Kiev in the amount of 35 billion euros ($50 billion) against the income from frozen Russian assets. "This is secured from a fiscal point of view. <...> It is clear that Europe is contributing its share, if others join in, and everything seems to be like this, then this will be a large sum overall," Scholz said. "This is an important signal, a clear signal to Ukraine of solidarity," he believes. At the same time, in his opinion, this is a signal to Moscow that support for Kiev’s allies will not weaken.

On October 16, Zelensky presented his "plan" to end the conflict. It includes the demand for an immediate invitation to NATO, the transfer of new military aid to Ukraine, long-range strikes deep into Russia, and the use of a European air shield to protect Ukrainian territory. The plan also implies the creation of a "non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" on Ukrainian territory and the post-conflict restoration of Ukraine with the support of Western countries. The plan includes secret annexes that were presented only to NATO countries with significant military potential.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Zelensky’s ideas a set of incoherent slogans. According to her, he is pushing NATO into a direct conflict with Russia.