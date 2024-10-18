Australia takes another step in West’s confrontation with Moscow — Russian envoy

SYDNEY, October 18. /TASS/. Canberra is taking another step in the West’s confrontation with Moscow by sending M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Australia Alexey Pavlovsky said.

"Supplying battle tanks, which is by no means a defensive weapon, is another step in Australia’s ever-deeper involvement in the West’s proxy war against Russia. While shedding crocodile tears about the plight of Ukraine, Australia contributes both politically and materially to protracting the tragic war, making sure [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky can continue sending Ukrainians to slaughter in the interests of his foreign masters," Pavlovsky said, adding that the tanks would burn like previously donated Bushmasters armored vehicles.

The Russian ambassador noted that the Australian government was "driven by the anti-Russian grand strategy of the West." "The Kiev regime can’t win, whatever weapons it is given. The legitimate security interests of Russia will undoubtedly be restored. It’s high time Australian politicians got rid of their shirtfronting reflexes and faced reality," Pavlovsky emphasized.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles announced earlier that Canberra was sending a new military aid package worth $164 mln to Kiev. Ukraine is expected to receive 49 decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks.