Zelensky's military plan to lead to his defeat, Hungary not involved in this — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called victory plan will lead to his defeat, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth radio.
He pointed out that the Ukrainian leader had presented his military plan at the EU summit in Brussels. Most of the summit participants are still determined to continue the military conflict in Ukraine, he added. According to the prime minister, Hungary believes that the EU is already defeated together with Ukraine. "The defeated now want to move on to a victory plan. We have said that we are not involved in this. You can't win with this victory plan," Orban emphasized.