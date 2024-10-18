Khaled Mashal becomes new Hamas leader after Sinwar’s death — website

BEIRUT, October 18. /TASS/. Khaled Mashal, chief of the Hamas office abroad, has taken the helm of the Palestinian organization following the killing of Yahya Sinwar, chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, Lebanon’s LBCI news website reports, citing sources.

The sources confirm that Mashal has taken on the role of acting Hamas leader and is now responsible for communication with the key parties involved in talks on the release of Israeli hostages. The sources added that "the Hamas leadership has informed Turkish, Qatari and Egyptian officials of Sinwar’s death in an operation in Tel al-Sultan and stressed that after his death, talks on exchanging prisoners and ending the war will become increasingly difficult."

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that Sinwar had been killed in an Israeli military operation in southern Gaza on October 16.