Top Israeli diplomat confirms killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has confirmed that Israeli forces killed Yahya Sinwar, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

"Yahya Sinwar, responsible for the massacre and atrocities of October 7, was eliminated today by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers," he said in a statement on the X social media platform.

According to Katz, "Sinwar's elimination opens the door for the immediate release of the hostages and paves the way for the end of Hamas' rule and a new reality in Gaza." The top Israeli diplomat described Sinwar’s killing as "a major military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of radical Islam led by Iran."

"Israel now expects the backing and support of the free world," Katz added.

The Israeli army, in turn, confirmed that Sinwar had been eliminated in a military operation in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16.