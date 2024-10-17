Biden arrives in Berlin for meetings with Germany’s leadership

BERLIN, October 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has arrived on a visit to Germany.

Biden is expected to hold meetings with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Later, Biden and Scholz will be joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are expected to top the agenda of the talks.

Biden was initially scheduled to visit Germany and Angola on October 10-15 but the trip was postponed due to Hurricane Milton barreling towards Florida.