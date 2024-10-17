Russia, Kazakhstan discuss construction of three power plants — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan discussed construction of three thermal power plants by Russian contractors in the territory of Kazakhstan at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters after the meeting.

"We discussed issues of building three our power plants that will be [constructed] by Russian contractors in the territory of Kazakhstan," Overchuk said.

Issues of energy cooperation were discussed, he added.