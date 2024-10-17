Russian Aerospace Forces destroy six militant bases, drone depot in Syria

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed six militant bases, three workshops and a drone depot in Syria, Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces continued to carry out airstrikes on illegal armed groups involved in acts of provocations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The airstrikes destroyed six militant bases, three workshops and a drone depot, as well as a training camp, a stronghold and ammunition depot belonging to the illegal armed groups," he specified.

According to Ignasyuk, aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition led by the US continue to create dangerous situations by carrying out flights in breach of deconfliction protocols and violating Syrian airspace.

Thirteen violations of Syria’s airspace by the coalition’s aircraft were recorded in the al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours, which involved a pairs of F-15 fighter jets (four times), a pair of Typhoon fighters, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and an MQ-9 reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle. According to Ignasyuk, the coalition violated the December 9, 2019, deconfliction protocols six times by operating drone flights not agreed on with Russia.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force’s aircraft carried out a strike on an area near a checkpoint at the entrance to the Syrian city of Latakia from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea in the early morning of October 17. Two Syrian citizens were injured and private property was damaged.