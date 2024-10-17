Putin thanks outgoing ROC President Pozdnyakov for his work

UFA, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked on Thursday Stanislav Pozdnyakov for his work in the post of the head of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

"I would like to thank Stanislav for the work he has done in the post of the president of the Russian Olympic Committee," Putin said at a session of the Russian Physical Culture and Sport Council in Ufa, the capital of the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan.

On October 15, Pozdnyakov proposed that the ROC Executive Committee hold early elections in December, at which time he will resign.

Pozdnyakov, 51, has helmed the ROC since 2018. From 2016 to 2022, he served as the chief of the European Fencing Confederation. He is a four-time Olympic champion in saber-fencing, in addition to being a ten-time world champion.