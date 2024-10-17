Israeli defense minister suggests Hamas leader definitely killed

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggested there is confidence that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed.

On his X account, the minister posted photos of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas military chief Muhammad Deif - both with red Xs drawn over them as they had been eliminated earlier. There’s also a black rectangle between these photos, with another X over it.

The images come with a quote from the biblical book of Leviticus, "You will pursue your enemies, and they will fall before you by the sword."

The minister also added, "We will reach every terrorist and eliminate them."

The Israel Defense Forces said previously that three Palestinian radicals had been killed in Gaza fighting and one of them could be Sinwar. According to the IDF, it is working to identify the bodies.

Israeli government-owned broadcaster Kan reported, citing sources in the security services, it was very likely that the body was Sinwar's. Israel has not yet officially confirmed Sinwar was taken out.

Born in Gaza, Sinwar was one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing. He spent more than 22 years in Israeli prisons before walking free in 2011 as part of deal to swap 1,027 Palestinian prisoners for kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. In 2017, Sinwar became Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, and was elected chief of the entire group in August this year. He replaced Ismail Haniyeh who had been killed in Tehran in July.