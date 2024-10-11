Attempts to dissuade leaders from taking part in BRICS summit to be made — Kremlin

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Before the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24, there will be attempts to dissuade leaders from taking part in the event, however, the countries remain interested in Russia’s proposed model of relations based on equality, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia in an interview.

"This (attempts to discourage leaders from coming to Russia for the BRICS summit — TASS) will definitely happen, because there is constant pressure on all countries to prevent the development of relations with Russia. However, the point is that all countries are interested in the development of this cooperation, because it would benefit all nations," Peskov emphasized.

The spokesman stressed that Russia offers "a model of relations that is fundamentally different from the one proposed by the so-called collective West." "This is a model based on equality and a willingness to consider each other's mutual interests and concerns," he clarified.

Speaking about the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Peskov noted that "it will be a major international event."

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that invitations had been sent to 38 countries, 32 of which have already been accepted.