Russian Olympic Committee’s work requires adjustments, says Putin

Accrording to Russian President, it is important to step up efforts in international cooperation

UFA, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) work needs adjustments as it should keep developing international cooperation despite all difficulties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Adjustments should be introduced to activities of the Russian Olympic Committee as well," Putin said at a session of the Russian Physical Culture and Sport Council in Ufa, the capital of the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan.

"Despite all of the pressing problems, it is important to step up efforts in international cooperation, to work with all interested partners, to conduct creative, informative and educational work to promote the universal values of sport, primarily among the youth," he said.

 

IOC’s regulations against Russia

 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board convened for a meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 19-20 and following the opening day it decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Parade of Athletes and also exclude them from the 2024 Olympics overall medal standings.

The IOC, however, ruled that Russian athletes, cleared to participate in the 2024 Olympics, would not have to sign anything denouncing their country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

The Swiss-based CAS registered on November 6, 2023 an appeal from the ROC against the IOC’s decision on the Russian governing Olympic body’s suspension.

The suspension meant that the ROC cannot act as a national Olympic committee or receive financing from the Olympic movement. The IOC however reserved the right to clear Russian athletes to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 as neutrals. Later, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Russian athletes should have no affiliation with the ROC if they want to compete at the Olympic Games.

Russia to keep up training athletes despite their int’l tournaments’ suspensions — Putin
According to Russian President, this is not the reason for reducing the quality of training
NATO chief admits Ukraine won’t be next country to join organization
Mark Rutte opined that the best security guarantees are arms supplies and bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and NATO countries
All African states to take part in Russia-Africa meeting of foreign ministers in Sirius
The ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa partnership forum will be held on the federal territory of Sirius on November 9-10, 2024
Growing autonomy of Russian strike drones prompts US to boost its defenses — portal
According to Defense One, the United States plans to employ the Leonidas high-powered microwave system, which is designed to overload an incoming drone’s circuits with energy and knock it out
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Zelensky’s so-called victory plan has two secret annexes that won’t be made public
The public part of the third provision spoke about the deployment of a kind of "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" on the territory of the country
ICQ messenger will stop working from June 26
The VK press service clarified it to TASS that the holding will focus on the development of VK Messenger, as well as solutions for corporate users based on VK WorkSpace
Prisoner of war says Ukraine has no missiles for anti-tank systems
Yevgeny Khotenko noted that he did not want to cross into the Kursk Region
Russia to fully provide itself with critical raw materials by 2030 — official
Surplus minerals will be exported, Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources Yevgeny Petrov said
US claims of China’s help to Russia in Ukrainian conflict hypocritical — Chinese embassy
"China always handles the export of military products in a prudent and responsible way, and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles, including drones for civilian use," the spokesperson for Chinese embassy in the US, Liu Pengyu, said
China says US missile cruiser driven away after intruding into Chinese waters off Spratly
"The actions of the US military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security," the Chinese Defense Ministry quoted spokesman for the PLA Southern Theater Command Tian Junli
Bundestag lawmaker calls Zelensky’s initiative a 'world war plan'
According to Sevim Dagdelen, the German government must deny such an initiative
Former Barcelona, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs with CSKA Moscow FC
The contract is for one season with an option for a second year
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Ukrainian troops attack volunteers aiding in evacuation of civilians for sport — volunteer
Maria shared a story of Ukrainian forces trying to attack a civilian car carrying eight civilians with a kamikaze drone in the settlement of Krasnooktyabrskoye
Israel obstructs Gaza ceasefire deal — Qatari premier
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani added that Qatar will continue its efforts aimed at resolving the conflict
Ukrainian trench system discovered in settlements liberated on way to Krasnoarmeysk
DPR head Denis Pushilin announced that he had visited Karlovka, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Peski and seven other settlements
Yearly plan for staffing of armed forces with contract servicemen 78% complete — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman noted that "this rate is rather good"
Ex-SBU officer sees Ukraine, US cooking up plot to expel Russia from OPCW
According to Vasily Prozorov, the OPCW received "advice" from its Western curators not to react to Russian statements about Ukraine's violating the convention
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Russian Airborne Force snipers daily destroy Ukrainian manpower in borderline Kursk area
Sniper pairs pay special attention to camouflaging their positions
Russian women's futsal team 'didn't have to wear hijabs, but chose to' — coach
According to the team's coach, the Russian players were really interested in experiencing what it felt like to wear the hijab and play in it all the time
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
Russia promotes true ideals in sports, such as honor and respect for opponents — Putin
"Building on the vast experience of holding large-scale sports festivals, including the Winter Games in Sochi and the FIFA World Cup, Russia promotes new formats of cooperation," the Russian leader said
Russia invites UN secretary-general to attend BRICS summit in Kazan
According to the statement, the UN expects that important agreements will be reached at the summit and that it will "give the necessary forward momentum to ensure that the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" are implemented
Putin thanks outgoing ROC President Pozdnyakov for his work
He earlier proposed that the ROC Executive Committee hold elections in December
Putin set to present Russian Paralympians with state awards at ceremony in Kremlin
Russian Paralympians, who were allowed to participate in the 2024 Games under a neutral status, coined 20 gold, 21 silver and 23 bronze medals
Ukrainian troops try to leave Selidovo in small groups — security forces
It is noted that the operational situation for the Ukrainian armed forces around the city is deteriorating
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Russia to give military help to North Korea if it comes under attack — senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko said clauses to that effect are contained in the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea that was submitted to the State Duma for ratification the day before
US sanctioned three companies, individual, for alleged development of Russian drone
Two Chinese companies, one Russian firm and one Russian national were blacklisted
Press review: Kiev's allies getting ready to bail and US, EU hit Iran with sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 14th
Ukrainians in Poland show no interest in fighting for Ukraine — Polish defense minister
On July 8, following his talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced the establishment of a Ukrainian volunteer military unit he dubbed the "Ukrainian legion" in Poland
Russia warns Israel not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities — senior diplomat
"This would be a catastrophic development and a complete rejection of the existing postulates in the sphere of nuclear security," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
World Bank improves forecast for Russian GDP growth in 2024-2025
Russia is expected to have economic growth by 3.2% in 2024, 1.6% in 2025, and 1.1% in 2026, the document indicates
Ukraine’s military created network of underpasses near Ugledar — Russia’s top brass
As Russian servicemen say, the enemy is poorly trained and only few fighters, largely foreign mercenaries, put up fierce resistance while the others try to retreat or surrender
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Zelensky unveils his plan without getting West's approval — media
It is reported that Ukrainian officials were expecting a response during a meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany
North Korea fully severs transport communication with South
A spokesman for North Korea’s Defense Ministry said Pyongyang would take more measures "to permanently fortify the closed southern border"
Kazakh leader explains Russia's invincibility by military potential, population's support
Peace, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, is the only option, not destroying each other
West's endgame to make Moldova part of Romania — Foreign Ministry
"This is a historical battle that has been going on for decades and centuries, and now it has simply reached a new level," Maria Zakharova stated
Zelensky has no chance of implementing his settlement plan — news outlet
On October 16, Zelensky presented his plan for ending the conflict, in which he ruled out territorial concessions
Report on alternative payment systems will be prepared by BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also drew attention to the growth of trade in national currencies between Russia and other countries
FACTBOX: Russian zookeeper dies after being mauled by lions
Leokadia Perevalova, who worked in the Crimean Taigan Park, was killed by lions while she was cleaning their enclosure
Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe up 3 bcm in 9M — GECF
Imports of pipeline gas to the EU amounted to 10.8 bln cubic meters in September, down by 17% month-on-month and up by 2% year-on-year
Russian government to allocate $6.2 mln for drug development equipment — PM
Creation of drugs to prevent severe diseases, including cancer, is the priority, Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Zelensky claims nukes only option for Ukraine if NATO denies it entry
The Ukrainian president said that he raised this issue during his meeting with US ex-President Donald Trump in September
Harris close on Trump’s heels, latest poll shows
The poll was conducted online and by phone on October 10 and from October 13 to October 15
Polish national security official calls for producing, stockpiling cluster munitions
"We have production facilities that are capable of producing them," Jacek Siewiera said
Traffic across Crimean bridge up a quarter from May to October
Almost 1.8 million automobiles and buses moved over the Crimean Bridge in both directions
Australia to send military aid worth $164 million to Ukraine — deputy premier
This latest package "will add to the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s firepower and mobility, and complement partners’ support for Ukraine’s armoured brigades," Richard Marles said
Ukrainian Defense Ministry reshuffle aims to keep intel chief away from finances — expert
According to Mikhail Pavliv, Budanov has set his sights on becoming the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces
Press review: Zelensky's Victory Plan jumbled mess and SCO helps usher in new world order
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 17th
Concept for common exchange market of goods signed at meeting of EAEU prime ministers
It was decided that "the issues of oil and petroleum products should be regulated by other documents," the official added
Taiwan detects large number of Chinese aircraft, army ships approaching its territory
According to the statement, the Taiwanese Army responded with the use of aircraft, ships, and land-based surface-to-air missile systems to monitor the targets
Russian forces liberate Maksimilyanovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Hamas leader Sinwar eliminated thank to US intelligence - White House
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added that it is "a credit to the IDF for taking out Sinwar," but the United States is "proud of the support it has given to the IDF all along the way
NATO cannot confirm reports about DPRK troops’ involvement in special op — Rutte
"We have no confirming reports, but we believe that the DPRK is already supporting Russia's military efforts in technical terms," NATO Secretary General said, answering questions from South Korean reporters
Russian diplomat dubs Zelensky’s plan as 'collection of incoherent slogans'
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Ukrainian president is using his plan to push NATO toward a direct conflict with Russia
Ukraine run by CIA, MI-6 specialists, not Zelensky — former PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolai Azarov said the Ukrainian authorities are fulfilling ready-made plans "under supervision from Western specialists"
Israeli defense minister suggests Hamas leader definitely killed
The Israel Defense Forces said previously that three Palestinian radicals had been killed in Gaza fighting and one of them could be Yahya Sinwar
US connivance with Kiev fraught with risk of full-scale West-Russia conflict — MFA
"We need not some signals, but real evidence that there is an understanding of the futility of unconditional support for the minions in Kiev, and of the dangers that are exacerbated in a situation where this policy is not revised," Sergey Ryabkov stated
State Duma passes draft law on fines for childfree propaganda in first reading
The biggest fine is 5 million rubles ($51,000), which would be imposed on legal entities who promote childfree to minors using the Internet or mass media
EU’s rejection of dialogue on Ukraine with Russia major mistake — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban has repeatedly stated that Hungary believes the Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield, that there can be no winners, and that it should be settled at the negotiating table
Armenian PM asks Azerbaijani leader to meet, sign peace treaty — politician
According to the statement, the suggestion was that "the foreign ministers hold a two-day meeting and get on the same page on one or two unagreed articles of the peace treaty, and then the leaders sign the agreement before COP29 in Baku"
Ukraine’s losses, captives, strikes on reserves: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the enemy reserves in the Sumy Region
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
One Direction’s former member Liam Payne falls to death in Buenos Aires
He was 31 years old
EP committee backs 35 bln euro Ukraine loan to be repaid with income from Russian assets
The document has to go before the full European Parliament, and then requires the endorsement of the European Council to take effect
Kiev realizes liberation of Kupyansk inevitable — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, this is not the first time that the Ukrainian authorities have carried out a mandatory evacuation
BRICS nuclear sector companies resolve to create common platform
Chief executives of relevant majors and organizations of BRICS+ countries, including Russia, Bolivia, Brazil, Iran, China, Ethiopia and South Africa, held the first meeting within the framework of the platform to be created
Pope's envoy for Ukraine meets with Russian presidential aide in Moscow
As the report specified, the talks focused on humanitarian issues to facilitate the rapprochement of positions in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military must encircle and eliminate the Ukrainian servicemen operating in the Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Iraqi radical group claims capable of hitting Israeli nuclear facility near Dimona
The spokesperson stated that if the readiness of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militias is raised to level five, the highest level, they "will engage in open combat with no restrictions"
Command of Ukraine's 59th brigade executes Russian POWs — Ukrainian captive
Konstantin Kolesnikov urged his fellow soldiers to surrender and stressed that in the current conditions this is the only way for the Ukrainian soldiers to survive
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
EU fails to persuade Gulf states to support anti-Russian sanctions
The document’s section, devoted to Ukraine, says that the sides "reaffirm our respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, and commitment to fundamental principles of the UN Charter"
Russian government presented draft federal budget to lower house of parliament
The State Duma is to review the draft budget within 60 days
FATF will not blacklist Russia, expert says
This would create the threat of disintegration of the organization, EHESS Director of Studies Jacques Sapir said
Russian Emergencies Ministry’s plane delivers 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza — agency
The batch included food, tents and sleeping bags
Ukraine to receive drones with range of up to 2,500 km in 2024 — report
The names of the drone making companies were not specified
Death toll in Makeyevka increases to 89 — Russian Defense Ministry
All the efforts were taken to save injured individuals immediately after the tragedy, the General noted
Russian troops close to encircling Kurakhovo after liberation of Maksimilyanovka in DPR
"Maksimilyanovka brings closer the encirclement of Kurakhovo from the southeast," the defense circles said
Undocking of Crew Dragon with cosmonaut Grebenkin on board due on Oct. 20 or later — NASA
The undocking was again delayed by weather conditions
Ukrainian troops sent to areas seized by Russia to become 'cannon fodder,' POW says
According to the soldier, retreating from the settlement of Karlovka was especially hard for him and his fellow servicemen
Hamas head Sinwar eliminated during operation in Gaza’s south on October 16 — IDF
The identification process is complete
Number of deserters in Ukraine quadruples in 9 months
Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies are not capable of investigating such a large number of cases
Ukraine fires at least six artillery rounds at Energodar — official
No casualties or damage were reported in the shelling, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant's communications director said
Russia’s ruling party leader says US political traditions should be treated with respect
Some of US political traditions may seem hilarious to an outsider, Dmitry Medvedev added
Potential fall of Krasnoarmeisk to deal heavy blow to Ukraine’s economy — media
According to the media outlet, Russia’s offensive in the area "threatens to finally topple the city of Pokrovsk - and that carries both military and economic risks."
Portugal’s Ronaldo world’s highest-paid footballer in 2024 — Forbes
Second on the Forbes list was Argentina’s Lionel Messi
IMF Chief notes significant decline in global inflation rate
Nevertheless, Kristalina Georgieva noted, that "inflation rates may be falling, but the higher price level that we feel in our wallets is here to stay"
Israel may strike Iran soon — media
Iran had launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
India’s imports from Russia up to $32 bln in April-September — ministry
Russia is one of India's leading trading partners and is among the top ten key importers to the South Asian republic along with China, the United States, the UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Korea, Switzerland and Singapore
EU, West losing Ukraine conflict — Hungarian PM Orban
"This indicates that we have adopted an unsuccessful strategy in this conflict," Viktor Orban went on to say
Slovak prime minister predicts imminent end of Ukrainian conflict
Robert Fico also noted that "there are talks again about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO"
Press review: Kim Jong Un dynamites Seoul links and NATO, US lay plans to deter Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 16th
