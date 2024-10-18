Blowing up of roads means severance of ties with South Korea — North Korean leader

SEOUL, October 18. /TASS/. The blowing up of the roads to South Korea means the rejection of the idea of the Korean Peninsula’s reunification, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un said that our army must once again clearly realize the undeniable fact that South Korea is a foreign country and a completely hostile state," the Korean Central News Agency said in a report about the leader’s October 17 visit to the command of the Second Corps of the Korean People’s Army.

Kim pointed out that North Korea’s recent move to blow up the roads leading to South Korea "means not only the physical blocking [of communication channels] but also the severance of centuries-long bad ties with Seoul and the rejection of the unrealistic idea of unification."

On October 15, North Korea blew up the roads and railways to South Korea. Pyongyang announced plans to turn "the southern border into a fortress.".