BRUSSELS, October 18. /TASS/. The European Union has announced an actual halt to Georgia’s accession process, blaming the country for violating European values, according to the final statement of the EU’s summit.

The document notes that the European Council "reiterates its serious concern regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian government, which runs counter to the values and principles upon which the European Union is founded." "Such a course of action jeopardizes Georgia’s European path, and de facto halts the accession process," the statement adds.

The council also reaffirmed the European Union’s "readiness to support the Georgian people on their European path." In addition, Brussels "expects the upcoming parliamentary elections to be free and fair, in line with international standards and with unhindered access for international and domestic election observers."

The European Council called on Georgia "to adopt democratic, comprehensive and sustainable reforms, in line with the core principles of European integration."

Earlier, EU officials specified that Brussels expected Georgia to scrap its foreign agent law, lift ban on LGBT propaganda (the movement is designated as extremist and banned in Russia - TASS) and support a policy of confrontation with Russia, joining the EU’s sanctions on Moscow.

All candidates for EU membership are required to back the Union’s foreign policy, including sanctions.