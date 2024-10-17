Hamas leader Sinwar eliminated thank to US intelligence - White House

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. Head of the Hamas Politburo Yahya Sinwar was killed by the Israeli troops in the Gaza city of Rafah thanks to the US intelligence, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a briefing.

"It was with American intelligence help that many of these leaders, including Sinwar, were hunted and tracked," he told reporters.

He added that it is "a credit to the IDF for taking out Sinwar," but the United States is "proud of the support it has given to the IDF all along the way."

On October 17, the IDF press office announced that "three terrorists were eliminated" in the Gaza Strip, with the Hamas Politburo head potentially being one of them. Later, the military confirmed that Sinwar was killed during the operation in the Palestinian enclave on October 16. According to Al Hadath, several high-ranking Hamas military commanders were killed along with Sinwar.