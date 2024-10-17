Russia promotes true ideals in sports, such as honor and respect for opponents — Putin

UFA, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia respects all opponents.

"Building on the vast experience of holding large-scale sports festivals, including the Winter Games in Sochi and the FIFA World Cup, we are promoting new formats of cooperation, while relying on the true ideals and principles of sport," he said at an international forum called "Russia - Country of Sports."

"They are solidarity, fairness, the triumph of the human spirit, strength and intelligence. They are honor and respect for the dignity of opponents - strong opponents. We treat all opponents with respect," Putin went on to say.