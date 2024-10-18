DONETSK, October 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command in the Krasnoarmeysk area (Ukrainian name: Pokrovsk) permits only certain servicemen, such as commanders, to retreat, Konstantin Kolesnikov, a captive from Ukraine's 59th separate motorized infantry brigade, told TASS.

Kolesnikov surrendered as a prisoner of war (POW) in the area of the village of Pervomayskoye in the Krasnoarmeysk direction.

"Some specific people retreat on the orders given by the command. Among such people were the deputy commander of the company, his assistant," the POW said.

He added that it was common practice in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Krasnoarmeysk area.