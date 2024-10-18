{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian president makes nuclear weapons remark out of desperation — newspaper

The Daily Telegraph points out that Western officials have been lukewarm on Zelensky’s "victory plan," saying that it was a wishlist for more weapons rather than a deep strategic masterstroke

LONDON, October 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that nuclear weapons were the only alternative to Kiev’s accession to NATO because of the West’s unwillingness to accept his plan to resolve the conflict, the Daily Telegraph writes.

According to Ukrainian security sources, the Kiev authorities are getting desperate because the West is unprepared to allow Ukraine to join NATO. The newspaper points out that Western officials have been lukewarm on Zelensky’s "victory plan," saying that it was a wishlist for more weapons rather than a deep strategic masterstroke.

"Sources in Ukraine agreed that although there was an element of posturing and brinkmanship in the Ukrainian statements, they should still be taken seriously," the Daily Telegraph wires. "This is an existential conflict for Ukraine, something people in the West still don’t seem to get," a Ukrainian source told the paper.

Experts, however, doubt that nuclear weapons could be a deterrence tool. "How would a nuclear Ukraine deter nuclear Russia?" Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Studies, said. "How would nuclear weapons have helped Ukraine in Crimea? In eastern Ukraine? It’s not the magic wand people seem to think it is," he added.

Ankit Panda of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that Zelensky talking about nuclear weapons would not be a "winning strategy" in talks about Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Zelensky said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday that Kiev’s possession of nuclear weapons was the only alternative to its NATO accession. Germany’s Bild newspaper reported, citing a source, that the Ukrainian authorities were seriously considering the possibility of rebuilding the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile. Zelensky said later at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Kiev had no plans to create nuclear weapons.

On October 16, Zelensky presented his plan to resolve the conflict with Russia to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament). The plan suggests that Kiev should immediately be invited to join NATO, be provided with more military aid, hit targets inside Russia with long-range weapons and be able to use European air defenses to protect the country’s territory. The plan also calls for the creation of "a non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" in Ukraine, which involves the deployment of Western missiles to Ukraine, and the country’s post-conflict reconstruction with assistance from Western nations.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Zelensky’s ideas as a set of meaningless slogans. She blamed him for pushing NATO towards a direct conflict with Russia.

Tags
Ukraine crisisUkraine
Lavrov to take part in '3+3' meeting on South Caucasus
According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the meeting will involve the top diplomats of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia
Read more
State Duma passes draft law on fines for childfree propaganda in first reading
The biggest fine is 5 million rubles ($51,000), which would be imposed on legal entities who promote childfree to minors using the Internet or mass media
Read more
Kiev ready for ceasefire along current front line, without recognizing new border — media
A significant number of Ukrainian troops "find themselves trapped" on Russian territory (near Kursk) and are unable to come to aid in Donbass where they are outnumbered in men, the report added
Read more
Biden arrives in Berlin for meetings with Germany’s leadership
He is expected to hold meetings with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Read more
Putin points to attempts of employing global sports arena for ‘unnatural norms’ propaganda
Russian President said that he is certain that global majority chooses a "path to follow that is based on equality"
Read more
Trump presidency would be 'good for Europe' — Hungarian PM
Under Republican Donald Trump, the international landscape was much calmer than under the current Democratic administration, led by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Viktor Orban said
Read more
Zelensky unveils his plan without getting West's approval — media
It is reported that Ukrainian officials were expecting a response during a meeting of the contact group on military assistance to Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany
Read more
Command of Ukraine's 59th brigade executes Russian POWs — Ukrainian captive
Konstantin Kolesnikov urged his fellow soldiers to surrender and stressed that in the current conditions this is the only way for the Ukrainian soldiers to survive
Read more
Number of deserters in Ukraine quadruples in 9 months
Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies are not capable of investigating such a large number of cases
Read more
Nine counterattacks repulsed: situation in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian military lost more than 350 personnel, twenty-one armored vehicles, including two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 16 armored combat vehicles, as well as five mortars and seven automobiles
Read more
Ukrainian troops try to leave Selidovo in small groups — security forces
It is noted that the operational situation for the Ukrainian armed forces around the city is deteriorating
Read more
World Bank improves forecast for Russian GDP growth in 2024-2025
Russia is expected to have economic growth by 3.2% in 2024, 1.6% in 2025, and 1.1% in 2026, the document indicates
Read more
North Korea fully severs transport communication with South
A spokesman for North Korea’s Defense Ministry said Pyongyang would take more measures "to permanently fortify the closed southern border"
Read more
Ukrainian trench system discovered in settlements liberated on way to Krasnoarmeysk
DPR head Denis Pushilin announced that he had visited Karlovka, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Peski and seven other settlements
Read more
Kiev considering possibility of rebuilding nuclear weapons stockpile — newspaper
According to Bild's source, it will take Kiev just a few weeks to make a bomb
Read more
Harris close on Trump’s heels, latest poll shows
The poll was conducted online and by phone on October 10 and from October 13 to October 15
Read more
Venezuela wants into BRICS due to its growing influence in global economy
According to Delcy Rodriguez, the US and European Union members no longer play a decisive role in the global economy
Read more
Kiev realizes liberation of Kupyansk inevitable — official
According to Vitaly Ganchev, this is not the first time that the Ukrainian authorities have carried out a mandatory evacuation
Read more
Ukraine’s losses, captives, strikes on reserves: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the enemy reserves in the Sumy Region
Read more
EU’s rejection of dialogue on Ukraine with Russia major mistake — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban has repeatedly stated that Hungary believes the Ukrainian conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield, that there can be no winners, and that it should be settled at the negotiating table
Read more
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes off US coast
There have been no reports of casualties or damage
Read more
Ukrainian Orthodox schismatics seized country’s largest church, journalism group says
During an overnight liturgy, about 100 unidentified people wearing camouflage and balaclavas broke into the cathedral
Read more
All BRICS partners desire to deepen business contacts — official
The productive dialog was maintained throughout the year in all areas of Business Council’s activities, Sergey Katyrin noted
Read more
Hamas leader Sinwar eliminated thank to US intelligence - White House
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added that it is "a credit to the IDF for taking out Sinwar," but the United States is "proud of the support it has given to the IDF all along the way
Read more
Germany prepares to give Ukraine AIM-9L missiles and 4,000 attack drones
The list also contains weapons that were already transferred to Kiev over the past month
Read more
Ex-SBU officer sees Ukraine, US cooking up plot to expel Russia from OPCW
According to Vasily Prozorov, the OPCW received "advice" from its Western curators not to react to Russian statements about Ukraine's violating the convention
Read more
Iraqi radical group claims capable of hitting Israeli nuclear facility near Dimona
The spokesperson stated that if the readiness of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militias is raised to level five, the highest level, they "will engage in open combat with no restrictions"
Read more
Australia takes another step in West’s confrontation with Moscow — Russian envoy
Alexey Pavlovsky noted that the Australian government was "driven by the anti-Russian grand strategy of the West"
Read more
Death toll in Israeli Air Force strike on UNRWA school in Gaza rises to 28
According to the report, the building housed displaced people
Read more
Putin to meet with heads of media outlets from BRICS countries
The meeting will take place ahead of the group’s summit, set to be held in the Russian city of Kazan on October 22-24
Read more
Portugal’s Ronaldo world’s highest-paid footballer in 2024 — Forbes
Second on the Forbes list was Argentina’s Lionel Messi
Read more
Israeli defense minister suggests Hamas leader definitely killed
The Israel Defense Forces said previously that three Palestinian radicals had been killed in Gaza fighting and one of them could be Yahya Sinwar
Read more
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
India’s imports from Russia up to $32 bln in April-September — ministry
Russia is one of India's leading trading partners and is among the top ten key importers to the South Asian republic along with China, the United States, the UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Korea, Switzerland and Singapore
Read more
EU announces actual halt to Georgia’s accession process
The council also reaffirmed the European Union’s "readiness to support the Georgian people on their European path"
Read more
Russian troops close to encircling Kurakhovo after liberation of Maksimilyanovka in DPR
"Maksimilyanovka brings closer the encirclement of Kurakhovo from the southeast," the defense circles said
Read more
Top Israeli diplomat confirms killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Israel Katz described the assassination as "a major military and moral achievement"
Read more
All African states to take part in Russia-Africa meeting of foreign ministers in Sirius
The ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa partnership forum will be held on the federal territory of Sirius on November 9-10, 2024
Read more
Ukraine run by CIA, MI-6 specialists, not Zelensky — former PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolai Azarov said the Ukrainian authorities are fulfilling ready-made plans "under supervision from Western specialists"
Read more
Potential fall of Krasnoarmeisk to deal heavy blow to Ukraine’s economy — media
According to the media outlet, Russia’s offensive in the area "threatens to finally topple the city of Pokrovsk - and that carries both military and economic risks."
Read more
Ukraine’s military created network of underpasses near Ugledar — Russia’s top brass
As Russian servicemen say, the enemy is poorly trained and only few fighters, largely foreign mercenaries, put up fierce resistance while the others try to retreat or surrender
Read more
Chancellor reiterates Germany has no plans to provide Taurus missiles to Kiev
Olaf Scholz said about "full responsibility to make sure that the war between Russia and Ukraine does not escalate into a war between Russia and NATO"
Read more
Russia promotes true ideals in sports, such as honor and respect for opponents — Putin
"Building on the vast experience of holding large-scale sports festivals, including the Winter Games in Sochi and the FIFA World Cup, Russia promotes new formats of cooperation," the Russian leader said
Read more
Gazan GDP plummeted 85% over year — ILO
"In the West Bank, the unemployment rate averaged 34.9 per cent between early October 2023 and the end of September 2024, while in Gaza it averaged a staggering 79.7 per cent," the International Labor Organization said
Read more
Death toll in Makeyevka increases to 89 — Russian Defense Ministry
All the efforts were taken to save injured individuals immediately after the tragedy, the General noted
Read more
Ukraine fires at least six artillery rounds at Energodar — official
No casualties or damage were reported in the shelling, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant's communications director said
Read more
US plotting false-flag operation so it can go to war with Iran — expert
According to Alexey Leonkov, if after the possible election of Trump as president of the United States "it is possible to carry out a provocation against a symbolic target, things may turn around for the United States"
Read more
Zelensky has no chance of implementing his settlement plan — news outlet
On October 16, Zelensky presented his plan for ending the conflict, in which he ruled out territorial concessions
Read more
EU, West losing Ukraine conflict — Hungarian PM Orban
"This indicates that we have adopted an unsuccessful strategy in this conflict," Viktor Orban went on to say
Read more
Russian forces liberate Maksimilyanovka community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
'Deterrence package' in Zelensky's plan means deploying Western missiles in Ukraine
The Ukrainian president also reiterated his call to immediately invite Ukraine to join NATO, but quickly backtracked saying that "membership would follow later"
Read more
G7 working out details of $50 bln Russian-asset backed loan for Kiev — US official
The official said that "leaders will probably cover this in terms of the political will to make this happen by the end of the year"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Read more
Attempts to dissuade leaders from taking part in BRICS summit to be made — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia offers "a model of relations that is fundamentally different from the one proposed by the so-called collective West"
Read more
Hamas head Sinwar eliminated during operation in Gaza’s south on October 16 — IDF
The identification process is complete
Read more
Ukrainian president makes nuclear weapons remark out of desperation — newspaper
The Daily Telegraph points out that Western officials have been lukewarm on Zelensky’s "victory plan," saying that it was a wishlist for more weapons rather than a deep strategic masterstroke
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy six militant bases, drone depot in Syria
According to Captain 1st rank Oleg Ignasyuk, aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition led by the US continue to create dangerous situations
Read more
Iran to respond 'painfully' if Israel attacks its facilities — commander-in-chief
Recalling Operation True Promise-2 (a massive missile strike on Israel on October 1 in response to the assassination of key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRGC), Salami emphasized that it was only a warning for Israel to "learn a lesson"
Read more
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Read more
Press review: Zelensky's Victory Plan jumbled mess and SCO helps usher in new world order
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 17th
Read more
Pier upgrade at Pacific Fleet base allowed 7 subs to enter service, Russian ministry says
Commander of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Forces Vice Admiral Vladimir Dmitriyev made the statement in a report to Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov as the minister was visiting the Kamchatka Region
Read more
Zelensky claims nukes only option for Ukraine if NATO denies it entry
The Ukrainian president said that he raised this issue during his meeting with US ex-President Donald Trump in September
Read more
Press review: Kim Jong Un dynamites Seoul links and NATO, US lay plans to deter Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 16th
Read more
Strategic stability not discussed at UN P5 meeting — senior diplomat
As Sergey Ryabkov noted, "China, being the current coordinator of the nuclear P5, is a more appropriate source for relevant assessments"
Read more
Bundestag lawmaker calls Zelensky’s initiative a 'world war plan'
According to Sevim Dagdelen, the German government must deny such an initiative
Read more
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Read more
Khaled Mashal becomes new Hamas leader after Sinwar’s death — website
According to Lebanon's LBCI news website, he is now responsible for communication with the key parties involved in talks on the release of Israeli hostages
Read more
Hungarian minister warns world war could break out if Ukraine joins NATO
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary opposes sending European military trainers to Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military must encircle and eliminate the Ukrainian servicemen operating in the Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Read more
Russia’s ruling party leader says US political traditions should be treated with respect
Some of US political traditions may seem hilarious to an outsider, Dmitry Medvedev added
Read more
One Direction’s former member Liam Payne falls to death in Buenos Aires
He was 31 years old
Read more
EU fails to persuade Gulf states to support anti-Russian sanctions
The document’s section, devoted to Ukraine, says that the sides "reaffirm our respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, and commitment to fundamental principles of the UN Charter"
Read more
Israel may strike Iran soon — media
Iran had launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1, in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Read more
Growing autonomy of Russian strike drones prompts US to boost its defenses — portal
According to Defense One, the United States plans to employ the Leonidas high-powered microwave system, which is designed to overload an incoming drone’s circuits with energy and knock it out
Read more
Lavrov arrives in Istanbul for 3+3 format meeting on Transcaucasian Region
The Russian top diplomat will held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event
Read more
Pope's envoy for Ukraine meets with Russian presidential aide in Moscow
As the report specified, the talks focused on humanitarian issues to facilitate the rapprochement of positions in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia
Read more
Blowing up of roads means severance of ties with South Korea — North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un said that it is a foreign country and a hostile state
Read more
Scholz says nothing changes in Germany’s position, decisions on Ukraine
"Otherwise, there are strategic issues that need to be discussed. You know what decisions I have made, and nothing will change in them," the German chancellor assured
Read more
Slovak prime minister predicts imminent end of Ukrainian conflict
Robert Fico also noted that "there are talks again about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO"
Read more
Russia to keep up training athletes despite their int’l tournaments’ suspensions — Putin
According to Russian President, this is not the reason for reducing the quality of training
Read more
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Read more
NATO chief admits Ukraine won’t be next country to join organization
Mark Rutte opined that the best security guarantees are arms supplies and bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and NATO countries
Read more
US sanctioned three companies, individual, for alleged development of Russian drone
Two Chinese companies, one Russian firm and one Russian national were blacklisted
Read more
Kazakh leader explains Russia's invincibility by military potential, population's support
Peace, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, is the only option, not destroying each other
Read more
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Read more
Russian women's futsal team 'didn't have to wear hijabs, but chose to' — coach
According to the team's coach, the Russian players were really interested in experiencing what it felt like to wear the hijab and play in it all the time
Read more
Putin thanks outgoing ROC President Pozdnyakov for his work
He earlier proposed that the ROC Executive Committee hold elections in December
Read more
Ukrainian troops sent to areas seized by Russia to become 'cannon fodder,' POW says
According to the soldier, retreating from the settlement of Karlovka was especially hard for him and his fellow servicemen
Read more
Lavrov to take part in '3+3' meeting on South Caucasus
According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the meeting will involve the top diplomats of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia
Read more
Yearly plan for staffing of armed forces with contract servicemen 78% complete — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman noted that "this rate is rather good"
Read more
Russia, Iran in constant contact regardless of situation in Middle East — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that, given the current developments, there is an increased need for dialogue
Read more
FATF will not blacklist Russia, expert says
This would create the threat of disintegration of the organization, EHESS Director of Studies Jacques Sapir said
Read more
Russia not threat to Hungary, rest of EU — Hungarian minister
"Hungary is a member of NATO, and NATO is rather powerful," Viktor Orban said
Read more
Russian Olympic Committee’s work requires adjustments, says Putin
Accrording to Russian President, it is important to step up efforts in international cooperation
Read more
Russia, Kazakhstan discuss construction of three power plants — Russian Deputy PM
Issues of energy cooperation were discussed as well, Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
Putin visits Borodino Battle Museum
He visited the Borodino Battle Museum founded in 1839 on the orders of Emperor Alexander II
Read more
Russia warns Israel not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities — senior diplomat
"This would be a catastrophic development and a complete rejection of the existing postulates in the sphere of nuclear security," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Russia to fully provide itself with critical raw materials by 2030 — official
Surplus minerals will be exported, Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources Yevgeny Petrov said
Read more
EU countries must take clear stand against Israeli aggression — Hamas
According to the militants, the calls to open the Gaza border crossings, deliver humanitarian aid to the population of the enclave and institute a ceasefire in the Strip contained in the final document of the Brussels meeting "require tangible steps and actions aimed at forcing Israel to cease hostilities and comply with the solutions adopted by the international community"
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian zookeeper dies after being mauled by lions
Leokadia Perevalova, who worked in the Crimean Taigan Park, was killed by lions while she was cleaning their enclosure
Read more
NATO cannot confirm reports about DPRK troops’ involvement in special op — Rutte
"We have no confirming reports, but we believe that the DPRK is already supporting Russia's military efforts in technical terms," NATO Secretary General said, answering questions from South Korean reporters
Read more