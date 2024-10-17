Ukraine fires at least six artillery rounds at Energodar — official

ENERGODAR, October 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces fired at least six artillery projectiles at the city of Energodar, which hosts the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, said Russian Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov.

"Energodar is under fire from the Ukrainian militants. The Nazis are delivering a series of artillery strikes on the city, where the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located. At least six hits have been detected so far," the official, who is chairman of the Civic Chamber's commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans, said on Telegram.

No casualties or damage were reported in the shelling, said the nuclear plant's communications director, Yevgenia Yashina.

"Yes, six hits. No damage or casualties," she told TASS.