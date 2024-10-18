DONETSK, October 18. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed half of the Ukrainian group defending Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the security forces told TASS.

"About half of the enemy group that was in the village was killed during the storming of Maksimilyanovka," the source said.

According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces lost many fighters on this section of the line of engagement. Many were taken as prisoners of war.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Maksimilyanovka in the DPR.