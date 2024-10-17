Germany prepares to give Ukraine AIM-9L missiles and 4,000 attack drones

BERLIN, October 18. /TASS/. Germany is preparing to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance that will include AIM-9L missiles and 4,000 attack drones, according to the German government’s updated list of supplies.

The other items in the new package are Sea Sparrow missiles; six Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems; ammunition for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles; missiles for IRIS-T SLMs; four MRAP armored vehicles; 24,000 155mm artillery shells; 30 Vector reconnaissance drones; a Biber bridge-laying vehicle; two Wisent 1 armored mine-clearing vehicles; 3,000 RGW 90 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers; 460 MK 556 automatic rifles; 90 HLR 338 sniper rifles with ammunition; 30 CR 308 rifles; 3,000 SFP9 pistols; 25,000 40mm shells; 100 H-PEMBS portable mine-clearing kits; 90 mine detectors; a mine trawl and 57 laser rangefinders. SFP9 pistols, 25,000 40mm shells, 100 H-PEMBS portable demining kits, 90 mine detectors, a mine-clearing attachment; and 57 laser rangefinders; 361 Songbird reconnaissance drones; two TRML-4D radar stations; 42,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition; and winter clothing.

Published on the cabinet’s website, the list also contains weapons that were already transferred to Kiev over the past month. They include one IRIS-T SLM and one IRIS-T SLS air defense systems, eight Leopard 1A5 tanks, and 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 28 billion euros in past and future spending on military support to Kiev. In the 2025 budget proposal, the country allocated 4 billion euros for the support, half the amount it spent this year.