MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The United States is scheming with Ukraine to expel Russia from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Vasily Prozorov told TASS

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin, who is also Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, said that Russia had filed its findings about the use of chemical weapons by Kiev to the organization. According to the diplomat, the situation regarding Ukraine using chemical weapons indicates how politicized the work of the United States and its allies at the OPCW has been. Addressing the 107th OPCW Executive Council session, he said that reports coming from the field that Ukraine is plotting major provocations with the use of toxic chemicals also raise serious concern.

According to Prozorov, "on orders from Washington, [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has already instructed the SBU (Ukraine’s Security Service - TASS) to conduct a provocation with toxic warfare agents that could later allow a pretext for dispatching a special OPCW mission to probe into the alleged use of chemical weapons by Russia and expel Russia [from the organization]." The Americans have spent some $400,000 on this scheme, the ex-SBU officer argued.

At the same time, Prozorov continued, the OPCW received "advice" from its Western curators not to react to Russian statements about how Ukraine violates its convention.

Soon, "we could witness a new deadly attack that kills hundreds of Ukrainians," he warned.

The former Ukrainian intel officer also said that the chemical provocation being plotted "would be especially important for the SBU as it will enable it not only to discredit Russia but also to gain favor with the [Kiev] regime by once again showing its superiority to a rival, GUR (the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate - TASS)."