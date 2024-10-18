Counterproductive to set deadlines for ending special military op — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 18. /TASS/. It is counterproductive to set specific deadlines for the successful completion of the special military operation, President Vladimir Putin said in response to a question when Russia expects to win in Ukraine.

"It is very hard to set any deadlines. In fact, it is generally counterproductive," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of leading BRICS media.

While speaking about the possibility of peace talks, the Russian leader said: "We are in favor of it. I have already explained how this can be achieved. If this is the other side's honest position - they should act, the sooner the better."