Russian strategic nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Pozharsky enters state trials

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borey-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky built at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is undergoing state trials, a source close to the Russian Navy told TASS on Friday.

"The strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Knyaz Pozharsky has successfully completed shipbuilders’ sea trials and is currently undergoing state trials," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

The Sevmash Shipyard floated out the strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky on February 3. The sub is set to join the Russian Navy by the end of 2024.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky is the eighth in a series of Borey/Borey-A nuclear-powered subs. Each submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle) warheads developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology.