Russia concerned about consequences of Hamas leader's assassination — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the consequences for the Middle East after Israel eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The main thing for us is the consequences for the peaceful population that we see," he said when asked how the Kremlin reacted to Israel's action. "We have serious concerns about this," the spokesman emphasized.

"The humanitarian disaster that is observed in both Gaza and Lebanon is the subject of our serious concern," Peskov added.

"Israel is carrying out its actions," he pointed out. Commenting on the fact that the assassination of the Hamas leader was literally broadcast online, the spokesman said, "The media live-streams it every day." "This is the level of technological development," he added.

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces press service said that Sinwar was eliminated during the Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16. He is considered by the country's authorities to be one of the main organizers of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas has not yet officially commented on reports of Sinwar's death.