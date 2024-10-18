Russian Su-25 attack aircraft destroy Ukrainian armor in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Su-25 attack aircraft delivered missile strikes on Ukrainian armor and manpower in the borderline Kursk area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Missiles were launched by pairs of aircraft from low altitudes. After employing air-launched weapons, the crews performed a missile evasion maneuver, fired decoy flares and returned to their airfield of departure. The camouflaged Ukrainian armor and personnel were eliminated as a result of combat employment," the ministry said in a statement.

After the Su-25 attack aircraft conducted their sorties, the ground personnel carried out maintenance work and prepared the planes for further combat employment, it said.