MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 505 people and 15 armored vehicles over the past day in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost over 24,367 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

The Russian troops have continued their offensive operations.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Over the day, the Russian military repelled 2 enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Zeleny Shlyakh and Lyubimovka.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued their offensive and struck Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Lyubimovka, Sverdlikovo, Malaya Loknya, Novy Put and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region.

- Russian tactical aviation and missile forces hit the enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces continues.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 505 servicemen and 15 armored vehicles, including two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, 10 armored fighting vehicles, as well as seven artillery pieces, among them a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, and 8 other motor vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 24,367 servicemen, 167 tanks, 79 infantry fighting vehicles, 101 armored personnel carriers, 952 armored combat vehicles, 651 motor vehicles, 200 artillery guns, 38 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, nine anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 48 electronic warfare stations, nine counter-battery radars, three air defense radars, 22 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 13 counter-obstacle vehicles, a UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, as well as three armored repair and recovery vehicles.