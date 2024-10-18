Kiev working on dirty bomb, Medvedev warns

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Ukraine is working on a dirty bomb, having all the means to do this at its disposal, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, warned.

While the Russian politician dismissed the Ukrainian nuke rhetoric as nonsense, he said that the writing on the wall that Kiev is developing a dirty bomb should not be ignored. "It [the Kiev regime] has everything necessary for that: resources, technology and specialists," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Bild reported earlier that Kiev is seriously considering replenishing its nuclear weapon stocks. A high-profile Ukrainian official told the German tabloid that it may take Kiev just a few weeks to assemble its first nuclear bomb. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s aide for communications Dmitry Litvin dismissed Bild’s report as bogus as he called such allegations nonsense.

Zelensky himself said at a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that Ukraine is not going to create nukes.