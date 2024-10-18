Russia pushing to reorient transport flows to reliable partners — Putin

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia is now redirecting its transport flows to reliable partners abroad double quick, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the BRICS Business Forum.

The Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) are among Russia’s flagship projects, the Russian head of state said. These continental links serve to provide short and efficient commercial routes and connect major production, agriculture and electricity hubs to consumer markets, he explained.

"We have launched a large-scale development plan for the Northern Sea Route as we add more icebreakers, including nuclear-powered vessels," Putin said. Among other things, the satellite fleet is currently being upgraded, he added.

Also, road and rail access to seaports is being expanded, Putin continued. "The North-South Transport Corridor connects Russian seaports in northern seas and the Baltic Sea with terminals in the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean," Putin said as he described this as a key to increasing freight volumes between Eurasia and Africa.