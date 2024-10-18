Russia repels two Ukrainian counterattacks in Rabotino, Kamenskoye

MELITOPOL, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have repelled Ukrainian counterattacks in Rabotino and Kamenskoye, Russian Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

"Our troops repelled an attempted counterattack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Orekhovo direction, in Rabotino to be exact. Having successfully repelled it and having taken foothold in these positions, they are preparing to continue their offensive. There was another unsuccessful Ukrainian attempt at a counterattack in Kamenskoye. Our [troops] are now firmly entrenched in the northern part [of the settlement]. The enemy tried to push them out, but failed. We still have the initiative," he said.

Moreover, the Russian Armed Forces have continued their offensive in the Vremevsky area. "Our troops in the Vremevsky direction have made progress. In addition to gaining foothold in the area of the earlier liberated Zolotaya Niva, which is located in the east of the Vremevsky direction, they also advanced to the west. This raises hope that the extension of our success and the offensive in the Vremevsky area are yet to reach their full potential," Vladimir Rogov stressed.