True sovereignty and reliable partners: what Putin said at BRICS Business Forum

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Further growth of BRICS will depend less and less on external influence, this is true sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the BRICS Business Forum.

He added that Russia is redirecting transport flows to reliable foreign partners.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of state.

On sovereignty

External influence will have less and less impact on the future growth of the BRICS: "This is essentially economic sovereignty, a partnership of self-sufficient economies, which multiplies their potential and opens up new opportunities."

On role of BRICS

The share of the BRICS countries in the global GDP already exceeds that of the G7 and continues to grow: "The countries that are part of our association are, in fact, the drivers of global economic growth. And it is in BRICS that the main increase in global GDP will be generated in the foreseeable future."

BRICS plays a prominent role in the global economy not only of today. "It is quite obvious that this role will increase in the future as well."

The new BRICS Development Bank should become one of the main investors in major technological and infrastructure projects in the region and the Global South: "And we will develop it, of course, without opposing anyone, it is just an independent structure. We will develop its capabilities."

On cooperation

Russia is rapidly redirecting transport flows to "reliable foreign partners."

The Northern Sea Route and the North-South Corridor are designed to provide short, profitable trade routes, linking major industrial, agricultural and power hubs with consumer markets. Road and rail access to seaports is being developed: "In turn, the North-South transport corridor connects Russian ports on the northern seas and the Baltic Sea with terminals on the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean coasts. This is also the key to increasing cargo traffic between the Eurasian and African continents."

Russia is "as open as possible for mutually beneficial business cooperation", it creates favorable conditions for business.

Realizing the potential of BRICS "will bring maximum benefits" to countries, businesses and all citizens: "The work of BRICS is not directed against anyone. It is aimed at only one common goal: the sustainable development and prosperity of our countries and peoples."