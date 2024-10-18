US, German, French, British leaders discuss Zelensky’s plan at a meeting in Berlin

BERLIN, October 18. /TASS/. The leaders of Germany, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom met in Berlin to discuss additional assistance to Kiev and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s conflict settlement plan, the press service of the German government said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and French President Emmanuel Macron "discussed plans for providing Ukraine with additional assistance in the area of security, economic support and humanitarian aid," including from the frozen Russian assets, it said.

According to the German government’s press service, the leaders also discussed the Ukrainian president’s "victory plan" and reiterated their commitment to support Ukraine in its efforts toward a fair and lasting peace based on international law, including the United Nations Charter, and on observing Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelensky announced his new plan in late September, ahead of his visit to the United States, saying that he would first show it to Biden. He presented this plan to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or parliament, on October 16 and to allies in Brussels on the next day. Under the plan, Kiev should be immediately invited to NATO, provided with another batch of military aid, authorized to use long-range weapons deeper inside Russia, and use European air defenses to protect Ukraine’s territory. The plan also envisages the deployment of a "non-nuclear strategic deterrence package" in Ukraine and its post-war revival with the West’s assistance. The document also includes secret clauses, which were unveiled only to NATO states possessing considerable military potential.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Zelensky’s ideas as a set of incoherent slogans. According to her, he is pushing NATO into a direct conflict with Russia.