Russia successfully test-fires Kalibr cruise missile in Arkhangelsk region — top brass

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian frigate Admiral Kasatonov successfully test-fired a Kalibr cruise missile in northwest Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region, the press service of the country’s Northern Fleet said.

"The frigate Admiral Flota Kasatonov of the Northern Fleet performed missile firing at a coastal target as part of scheduled combat training activities. A Kalibr cruise missile was fired from the Barents Sea, targeting a location in the Chizha training ground more than 1,300 km away," the Fleet specified, adding that the target was successfully hit.

The missile firing area was closed to civilian shipping and flights in advance by ships from the Kola Flotilla and the Northern Fleet’s hydrographic ships.

Project 22350 frigates are multirole warships designed to effectively fight enemy naval, aerial and submerged forces and deliver strikes on ground and coastal targets at a distance of over 1,500 km.

Russia’s Northern Fleet currently operates three such frigates, namely, the frigate Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza (of the Soviet Fleet) Gorshkov, the frigate Admiral Flota (of the Fleet) Kasatonov, and the frigate Admiral Golovko, named after the legendary Admiral Arseny Golovko, who commanded the Northern Fleet during the Great Patriotic War. The latter warship entered service with the Russian Navy in December.