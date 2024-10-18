NATO to continue ramping up military presence on Russian border, arms procurement — Rutte

BRUSSELS, October 18. /TASS/. NATO will continue to build up its military presence on the Russian border, create production and order procurement of weapons, both to support the Kiev regime and to replenish its own stockpile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during a press conference after the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Rutte also underscored that the alliance will continue to build up its military presence on the Eastern flank and procurement of new weapons - first and foremost, air defenses, artillery systems and 5th generation strike planes.

According to the Secretary General, NATO member states decided to ramp up their work on the standardization of NATO weapons and to develop "common standards for innovative military capabilities," including drone systems.